Loved Ones Mourn Philly Couple Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Chain Reaction Crash
Loved Ones Mourn Philly Couple Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Chain Reaction Crash

"Come and say you're story. At least, 'I'm sorry.' I lost my parents," the couple's daughter, Cynthia Lopez, said. "They were my life."

By David Chang and Aaron Baskerville

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Carmen Ruiz, 48, and her husband, Juan Lopez Rivera, 50, were killed in a multi-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in Bustleton late Saturday.

    • Police say a driver struck one vehicle, then struck the couple's, which set off a chain reaction crash involving three more vehicles.

    • The driver was then picked up by another vehicle which fled the scene, police said.

    Loved ones are mourning a husband and wife who were killed by a hit-and-run driver during a multi-vehicle, chain reaction crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood.

    Carmen Ruiz, 48, and her husband, Juan Lopez Rivera, 50, were inside a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor traveling on Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road Saturday, shortly before midnight.

    At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Chevy Camaro was speeding down Bustleton Avenue and crashed into a 2010 Lexus that was stopped at a red light. The driver tried to speed away but then collided with the couple’s Endeavor, setting off a chain reaction crash involving three more vehicles, police said.

    The driver of the Camaro then left his vehicle and was picked up by a white Lexus which fled the scene, according to investigators.

    Ruiz and Rivera both died from their injuries. Five people in the other vehicles, including two children, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    “They was the best,” Ruiz’s sister, Veronica Navarro, told NBC10. “They was wonderful people. Innocent.”

    Rivera worked as a handyman for a family business. Family members showed NBC10 video of Ruiz and Rivera dancing at a relative’s birthday party hours before the deadly crash. They said they knew there was a problem when the couple didn’t return their text messages.

    Investigators described the hit-and-run driver as a man with a dark complexion in his early 20's wearing a black suit and white shirt.

    “Come and say you’re story. At least, ‘I’m sorry.’ I lost my parents,” the couple’s daughter, Cynthia Lopez, said. “They were my life.”

    If you have any information on the hit-and-run or the suspect, please call Philadelphia Police.

    (L to R) Juan Lopez Rivera, Carmen Ruiz. See full-sized image here.

      

