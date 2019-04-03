Philadelphia Hiring 400 Lifeguards for the Summer

Former Mayor Michael Nutter, right, meets with baithers during the opening day of swimming Wednesday, June 22, 2011, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's 70 outdoor pools will open on time this year, according to a city Parks and Recreation Department official.

That means it's time to put out the call for lifeguards. The city is looking to hire 400 this year.

Philadelphia has more public swimming pools than any other city in the U.S., with the 70 outdoor pools and two indoor pools that are free to use between June to August.

The application to become a lifeguard in Philly starts with a free screening process by the city department.

The hiring process for lifeguards starts early since many applicants need to receive their lifeguard training certificate from the American Red Cross.

Applicants can be intermediate swimmers since they receive thorough training before the summer. You also don’t have to be a city resident to apply.

For the initial screening, candidates must be at least 15 years old to receive training. But those prospective lifeguards must be 16 years old before they can man the stands.

"This is a great opportunity for everyone in the community, especially youth in the community," Aquatics coordinator Christine Rad said.

Applicants will be trained water safety, CPR, and rescue techniques. Once they receive their certificate, it is valid for two years.

Philly lifeguards are paid an hourly wage starting at $13.65 per hour, with a salary cap of $15.92 – around double Pennsylvania’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

“This is a stepping stone for young people in the neighborhood to get into public service jobs,” Parks and Recreation spokesman Alain Joinville said.

