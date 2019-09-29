Woman Hurt After Home Partially Collapses in Germantown

A woman is recovering after a home under renovation partially collapsed in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Sunday morning.

The incident occurred inside a home on the 5300 block of Wayne Avenue at 11:41 a.m. A resident, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 a contractor had been making repairs to the north side wall inside.

“He was replacing the entire wall and trying to secure the actual foundation because I think the foundation was loose,” he said.

The resident said he was sleeping when he heard bricks falling from the wall.

“They were falling slowly every five or ten minutes,” he said. “After I tried to sleep before I went to work, that’s when I heard a big, loud noise from the wall. I guess from the bricks breaking loose. And then I had to move out the way because everything went tumbling down on the bed and that’s when I ran out the apartment.”

The wall partially collapsed, injuring a 52-year-old woman who was leaving the home. She was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

L&I was notified of the incident and are currently investigating.