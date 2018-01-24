Philly Gayborhood's Popular 12th Street Gym to Close

A popular gym in Philadelphia's 'Gayborhood' is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

The 12th Street Gym announced Wednesday they will officially close on January 31 at 11 p.m. They did not give a reason for the closure only writing, “over the past year, we have been forced to evaluate the future of 12th Street Gym.”

A recent Philly.com report stated the gym was considering closing due to costly repairs they had to make after the Department of Licenses and Inspections found at least a dozen code violations in the gym's building back in 2016. The future of the building, which features a mural of LGBT activist Gloria Casarez, remains uncertain.

The gym, which has been around for more than three decades, featured thousands of members. It was a sponsor for Philly's PrideDay as well as OutFest.

The gym announced that the balance of their pre-paid memberships will be honored at no additional cost by Philadelphia Sports Clubs at the following three locations:



1735 Market Street, 215.564.5353 (6 blocks, 0.5 miles from 12th Street Gym)

220-250 South 5th Street, 215.592.8900 (7 blocks, 0.6 miles from 12th Street Gym)

2000 Hamilton Street, 215.568.9555 (14 blocks, 1.1 miles from 12th Street Gym)



