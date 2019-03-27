Four people were killed in three separate shootings in North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and the city's Frankford neighborhood. Arrests have not been made in the North Philly and South Philly shootings.

What to Know Police are working to determine if a man who shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend will be charged or if he acted in self-defense.

Police say the man killed Jamil Howell after Howell crashed into his car in Philly's Frankford section.

Police later arrested Howell's landlord who allegedly tried to sell his valuables.

A man was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend after ramming his car into their vehicle during a violent night in Philadelphia, police said.

The ordeal began at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the city's Frankford neighborhood when a man and his girlfriend went to pick up her baby at her ex-boyfriend's home on the 4300 block of Milnor Street.

The woman's ex, 32-year-old Jamil Howell, was also the father of her child, police said. When Howell saw her with her current boyfriend, he got into a physical altercation with her, according to investigators.

The woman and her boyfriend then went back into their car. Howell then entered his own vehicle and crashed it into his ex's car, causing it to slam into at least two other vehicles, according to police.

The woman's current boyfriend then pulled out a gun, got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Howell, striking him in the chest and torso, police said.

Jenna Petaccio, a witness, told NBC10 she ran over to Howell after the shooting and tried to save his life.

"I'm like in shock over it," she said. "I couldn't sleep last night. All I picture is his face, gasping for that last bit of air."

Howell was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the gunman fled the scene before being apprehended by police about a mile away on the 4500 block of Oakland Street. He was taken into custody and is cooperating with police. Investigators have not yet determined if the man will be charged or if he acted in self-defense.

Howell's father, Andrew Howell, is the founder of "Race for Peace," a group which stands up against racism, discrimination and violence. He told NBC10 his son was a hardworking father of two.

"He loved his children," Andrew Howell said. "That was his world. His children were his world. I was very proud of him."

Less than 12 hours after Howell's death, his own landlord was arrested. The landlord allegedly removed Howell's valuables from his home and tried to sell them to other people, sources told NBC10. Neighbors called police who took the landlord into custody.

Howell was one of four people killed in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday night. As of Wednesday there have been 76 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up from 69 on this same date in 2018.