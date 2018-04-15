Flyers Swing and Miss in Game 3 Loss to Penguins

Watch our Quest for the Cup special LIVE in the video embedded above starting at 6 p.m.

The Flyers came out swinging but failed to connect and find themselves looking up again.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray stood on his head and Pittsburgh scored three second-period goals to beat the Flyers, 5-1, Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-1 series lead.

Murray finished with 26 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored his fourth goal of the series and finished with four points. He has seven points in three games this series.

Derrick Brassard, Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz also scored for the Pens.

Travis Sanheim scored his first career postseason goal in the second period, cutting the Flyers' deficit to 4-1, but they were unable to climb back.

The series stays in Philadelphia with Game 4 Wednesday night (7 p.m./NBCSP).



