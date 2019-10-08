The theme for next year's Philadelphia Flower Show was announced at Princess Grace Kelly's childhood home in the East Falls section of the city Monday. "Riviera Holiday is the theme for the 2020 flower show.

Philly Flower Show to Take You on 'Riviera Holiday' Next Year

What to Know The theme of the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show is inspired by the life of Philly native Grace Kelly who would become princess of Monaco.

Riviera Holiday will feature floral displays inspired by European coastal communities, organizers say.

The Flower Show runs at Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 29 to March 8.

Grace Kelly went from Philadelphia to the French Riviera, and next year you can do the same without needing to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show’s theme is Riviera Holiday, as the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia will transform into a Mediterranean oasis.

Flower Show organizers made the announcement at a Monday news conference at Kelly’s childhood home in the East Falls neighborhood.

Kelly was an Academy Award-winning actress who would go on to become the princess of Monaco. She also loved gardening and served as a Flower Show judge, organizers said. So, her journey being the inspiration for the 2020 show seems fitting.

“Riviera Holiday will celebrate the many coastal regions of Europe with a special connection to the French Riviera, the region where Princess Grace and her family called home after her marriage to Prince Rainier in 1956,” Sam Lemheney, PHS chief of shows and events, said.

Flower Show guests will get plenty of olive, lavender, rosemary, lemon and more Mediterranean sights and smells during the show from Feb. 29 (yes, it’s a Leap Year) to March 8.

Flower Show organizers also used Monday's event to call on everyone to be more sustainable in their gardening. Sustainable design and gardening with the greater good in mind will be a focus of the 2020 show.

Tickets to the award-winning Flower Show (presale adult passes cost $35) are on sale now.