Loved ones are mourning Philadelphia Fire Lieutenant Matt LeTourneau, 42. The 11-year veteran died Saturday morning while battling a house fire in North Philadelphia. Officials say he was pinned under debris during a structural collapse inside the home. He was freed after 30 minutes and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

