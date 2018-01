The Philadelphia Eagles are going into the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings as underdogs, a label that both players and fans are embracing. NBC10's Denise Nakano tells us about the "underdog" t-shirt that will help raise money for Philadelphia public schools.

Eagles and Fans Embrace Being the Underdog

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night.

Tickets for the highly anticipated matchup go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Check below for links to general admission and standing room tickets.