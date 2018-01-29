Philadelphia Museum of Art to Take On Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in #MuseumBowl - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Complete Eagles Super Bowl Coverage
OLY-PHILLY
Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII

Watch Super Bowl LII live on NBC on Feb. 4

Philadelphia Museum of Art to Take On Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in #MuseumBowl

The museum will also unveil a Philadelphia Eagles banner.

By David Chang

Published at 6:15 PM EST on Jan 29, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Philadelphia Museum of Art to Take On Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in #MuseumBowl
    theliterarymaven/Instagram/Philadelphia Museum of Art

    As the location of the famous “Rocky Run,” the Philadelphia Museum of Art is used to supporting a local underdog. With the Philadelphia Eagles preparing to face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the art museum is continuing that tradition Tuesday morning with the unveiling of an Eagles banner on its East Facade.

    Museum Director Timothy Rub as well as staff members will be dressed in Eagles jerseys while singing the Eagles Fight Song during the ceremony which will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the museum’s East Terrace.

    The Philadelphia Museum of Art will also take on the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Friday in the #MuseumBowl. The social media accounts for both museums will meet on Twitter and engage in what they described as "art-inspired trash talk." The museum didn't elaborate beyond that but consider us intrigued. If nothing else, there will be plenty of potential gif and meme material.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices