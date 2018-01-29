As the location of the famous “Rocky Run,” the Philadelphia Museum of Art is used to supporting a local underdog. With the Philadelphia Eagles preparing to face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the art museum is continuing that tradition Tuesday morning with the unveiling of an Eagles banner on its East Facade.



Museum Director Timothy Rub as well as staff members will be dressed in Eagles jerseys while singing the Eagles Fight Song during the ceremony which will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the museum’s East Terrace.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will also take on the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Friday in the #MuseumBowl. The social media accounts for both museums will meet on Twitter and engage in what they described as "art-inspired trash talk." The museum didn't elaborate beyond that but consider us intrigued. If nothing else, there will be plenty of potential gif and meme material.