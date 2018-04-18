A father and his young son are both fighting for their lives after they were shot by a gunman in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old man and his 1-year-old son were both in a car on 67th and Trinity streets shortly before 9 p.m. when a gunman fired several shots.

The father was shot at least eight times while his son was shot at least twice. The father drove off moments after the shooting before stopping at 67th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The father and son were taken to the hospital and both are in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.



