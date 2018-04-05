The judge in Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill's case is not backing down and says she rejected his request to reconsider his sentence.

The fight over rapper Meek Mill’s prison sentence continues to escalate.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Thursday to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reiterating its support for Mill to be released on bail.

Previously, a spokesman for the office told NBC10 that Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner “does not oppose” a motion filed by Mill’s lawyers seeking a bail hearing for the musician.

The rapper, whose legal name is Robert Williams, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison in November of 2017 for violating his probation after failing a drug test, traveling out of the region and getting arrested for fighting and other related offenses.

Attorneys representing Mill have filed several motions to release the rapper from prison, accusing the judge overseeing his case of harboring a grudge and even being infatuated with the 31-year-old.

“We are encouraged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s steadfast stance in not opposing Meek Mill’s release on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level while the current legal proceedings continue, even in light of Judge [Genece] Brinkley’s vindictive and erroneous decision,” Joe Tacopina, Mill’s lawyer, said in a statement.

Last week, Brinkley issued a 48-page opinion in Pennsylvania Superior Court calling her sentence “reasonable” and “appropriate.”

"Instead of simply complying with the terms and conditions of his probation so he could finish out his sentence and continue to work, [Mill] continued to disregard this Court's directions and did whatever he wanted to do," she wrote.

Meek Mill was initially arrested in 2007 on drug and weapon violations. He went to jail and was released on parole in 2009 after serving six months. While on parole, he tested positive for drugs, left the city without permission, engaged in a fight in the St. Louis airport, and illegally operated an ATV on the streets of New York City.