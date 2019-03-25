Officials shut down three Philadelphia dental clinics. They say they found unsanitary conditions inside the locations and determined the equipment wasn't being cleaned properly. Now they say patients should get tested for possible exposure to hepatitis b, hepatitis c and HIV.

Three Philadelphia dental practices were closed down after officials determined they had unsanitary conditions and may have exposed up to 1500 patients to diseases, including HIV.

The three Trieu Family Dental clinics on 437 West Chew Avenue, 5427 North 5th Street, and 6536 Woodland Avenue were shut down. The Health Department believes the risk of infection is low and is unaware of any infections as a result of unsafe practices at the locations but still recommends that patients contact their healthcare providers and get tested for hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, and HIV. Health experts also say it can take years for symptoms to surface.

Investigators say they visited the clinics and found needles being reused on patients and improper equipment cleaning after receiving a tip.

"The sterilization and handling of used instruments on patients was not being cleaned appropriately or in a timely fashion, Dr. Steven Alles, the Director of Disease Control with the Philadelphia Health Department, told NBC10.

All three were then closed on Dec. 7, 2018. Since then, the Health Department has worked with staff at the clinics to reeducate them, update their infection control practices and obtain a list of patients. The Pennsylvania Department of State also launched a separate investigation.

None of the clinics will reopen until the Health Department is satisfied that they’ve fixed all unsafe practices.

All patients who received dental care at any of the locations between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 7, 2018, were notified. The Health Department also set up a hotline for any patients who may have questions about the clinics or potential exposure. They are encouraged to call 215-218-2999 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.