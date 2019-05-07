One person was killed while five others, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in three separate shootings during a violent night in Philadelphia Tuesday.

Police say a fight led to a shooting on the 3800 block of Darien Street around 6:30 p.m.

"We found 13 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon on the sidewalk and on the street," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A 20-year-old man, who was shot at least once in the chest, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m.

Witnesses told police the gunman, who was wearing a white t-shirt, fled south on Darien Street and then ran between rowhomes.

Around the same time, another man was shot several times in the chest and torso on the 2800 block of Marshall Street, about a mile away from the scene of the first shooting. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Two more shooting victims were also taken to Temple University Hospital. One of the victims was shot multiple times while another was shot in the groin and buttocks. Both men are in critical condition. Police have not yet determined whether the two men were injured in the Darien Street shooting or the Marshall Street shooting.

Finally, a 4-year-old boy was grazed in the lower back while a 27-year-old victim was shot in the hip at a gas station on North Broad Street. They were both taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Police are looking through surveillance video as they continue to investigate. If you have any information on any of the incidents, please call Philadelphia police.