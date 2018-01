Philadelphia City Council is considering creating positions for civilian officers to help deal with traffic congestion and prevent pedestrians and cyclists from being struck by cars.

City Council President Darrell Clarke plans to introduce a resolution on Thursday to explore what civilian traffic enforcement officers could do so that police could focus on criminal investigations.

Clark said civilian officers could issue tickets, but they would not carry firearms or have the ability to make arrests.

The mayor's office has been pursuing a safer-streets initiative.