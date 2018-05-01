 Chinese Lantern Festival Lights Up Franklin Square - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Chinese Lantern Festival Lights Up Franklin Square

By Joseph Kaczmarek

31 PHOTOS

43 minutes ago

Glowing dragons, a walk-in shark, spectacular arbors of lights: the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square is back, lighting up the park just north of Independence Mall.

The festival runs from May 1 to June 30. Visitors can enjoy the larger-than-life illuminated lantern creations which use over 15,000 LED lights in brilliant colors. The light installations will be accompanied with authentic cultural performances, Asian and American cuisine, drinks at the Dragons Beer Garden and many more activities.

The festival will be open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. The festival is open for free during the daytime, however tickets must be purchased for the evening. For more information, click here.
