Staff Member Brings Gun to Philly Charter School

A staff member brought a firearm to a Center City charter school Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Russell Byers Charter School on the 1900 block of Arch Street after faculty at the school learned the staff member had brought a weapon.



Police escorted the staff member out of the building for questioning. No one was injured during the incident.

“We are thankful that at no time was the safety of our students in jeopardy,” school Principal Kareem Goodwin wrote to parents.

The school’s counselor spoke with students who saw the weapon. Other students were encouraged to reach out to the counselor if they wanted to talk.



“As a parent myself, I know this incident can cause alarm but please rest assure that your child’s safety is our first and top priority,” Goodwin wrote.

The staff member, who was placed on indefinite suspension, has not been identified.

Sources told NBC10 no decision has been made regarding whether or not any charges will be filed.