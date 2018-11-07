After a middle school dean was arrested for statutory rape, the school where he was employed is defending how they screen their employees. NBC10's Dray Clark explains.

What to Know Omar Harrison, the former dean of a Philadelphia Charter school, was found guilty of raping a teen girl.

The assault took place at a motel near Philadelphia International Airport in June of 2017.

Harrison was fired from his position as dean at Mastery Charter Harrity Elementary School in Philadelphia.

The former dean of a Philadelphia charter school was convicted of raping a teen girl at a Delaware County motel.

Omar Harrison, 43, of Elkins Park, was found guilty of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child less than 16 years of age, institutional sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and corruption of a minor.

On June 12, 2017, Harrison, a former dean at Mastery Charter Harrity Elementary School in Philadelphia, drove a 14-year-old student to the Econo Lodge in Essington Township near Philadelphia International Airport. During the ride, Harrison told the teen, “Don’t be nervous. Don’t be scared. If you want to do this, you can’t tell everybody. You’re going to get me trouble.”

Harrison then sexually assaulted the girl at the motel before driving her home and dropping her off on the corner.

“Omar Harrison used his position of authority to manipulate, coerce and sexually exploit the victim in this case for his own sexual gratification,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland said. “He will now be held accountable for his actions and is facing lifetime Megan’s Law Registration."

Officials learned of the assault after the girl's mother came to the school to confront Harrison in October.

A Mastery Charter spokesperson said the school was placed on lockdown and the police were called when the mother made the accusation.

Mastery Charter fired Harrison after his arrest.