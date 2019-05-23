An exciting day turned into a terrifying one for a Philadelphia husband and wife who were preparing to travel to their son’s college graduation when they were robbed by armed home invaders.

“By anybody’s standards, a very scary situation,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10.

The 59-year-old woman and her 72-year-old husband were leaving their home on the 300 block of South Camac Street Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

“We were packing the car up to hit the road to head to North Carolina for a very happy, very joyful event,” the woman said.

Suddenly they were approached by three gunmen.

“Approached my husband. Asked at gunpoint for him to come into the home where we were held and the house was ransacked,” the woman said.

The suspects stole the couple’s cellphones, wallets and money. The robbers then fled in the couple’s vehicle which they later abandoned about a block away.

The woman and her husband are shaken up but were not hurt. They changed the locks on their door and are still determined to make their trip despite losing their licenses and passports.

“Just deep breath,” the woman said. “Big sigh. And, you know, very grateful for what we still have.”

The woman told NBC10 the robbers also tried to grab their liquor bottles but left them behind, along with their fingerprints.

Two of the suspects are described as men between the ages of 20 and 25, both standing 6-foot-3. At least one of the suspects had a dark complexion, short hair and was wearing black and gray tights, according to police. Police did not release a description of the third suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia police.