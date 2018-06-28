Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say was kidnapped for ransom. Now, police are releasing surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects.

Police are searching for a kidnapped Philly business owner who remains missing a week after his wife paid an unidentified man his ransom money.

Police say Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon, 27, arrived at a building on the 2000 block of N. Orkney Street back on June 19 for a pre-arranged meeting with two unidentified men. Ramon owns a construction company, flips houses and also owns a bar, police said.

Ramon’s wife said she didn’t hear from him after the meeting. She then received phone calls from unidentified men telling her Ramon had been kidnapped. They also demanded that she pay an undisclosed amount of money and warned her not to call police.

On June 21, Ramon’s wife arrived on the 2300 block of Oregon Avenue with the ransom money in a bag, police said. She then gave the money to a man who she did not recognize. She described him as a thin, white Latino male between the ages of 40 and 50 with a thin build, a beard and what she believed to be a Colombian accent. The man was dressed in a multi-colored, blue buttoned down shirt and blue pants, she said.

The man then left with the money. After not hearing from her husband or the kidnappers for several days, the woman finally contacted police on Tuesday. Police then checked the building on N. Orkney Street and found signs of a struggle and a significant amount of blood.

Police recovered evidence and video surveillance of three vehicles they believe belong to the suspects; a blue Lincoln Navigator, a blue Volkswagen Passat, and a silver Lexus ES 350.

Police also found surveillance video of two men taking what appears to be a car seat from one of the vehicles and placing it in the trunk. Police believe those men are two of the at least six suspects involved in Ramon’s kidnapping.

Police did not release a detailed description of the two suspects but described one of them as an extremely large man possibly over 6-foot-6.

If you have any information on Ramon’s whereabouts or any of the suspects, please call Philadelphia Police.