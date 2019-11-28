A building collapse left hundreds of bricks strewn atop cars and across a West Philadelphia sidewalk Thanksgiving Day.

The building, located on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue in Cobbs Creek, fell during a day when the area was experiencing high winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph in some areas. Neighbors described the sound of the falling structure as an explosion.

"As I was getting dressed, I heard a sound like a bomb and I was scared," nearby resident Veronica Brinkley said.

Brinkley, a Lyft driver, worries that her source of income will suffer because of the damage to her car.

"This will affect me tremendously," she said. "It's Thanksgiving. This is not how I wanted to spend my holidays."

Other residents also said they had complained to Philadelphia officials about the property. The building was listed as “unsafe” by the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections at the time of collapse.