Philadelphia Building Collapse Destroys Cars, Ruins Thanksgiving for Residents - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Philadelphia Building Collapse Destroys Cars, Ruins Thanksgiving for Residents

By NBC10 Staff

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Philadelphia Building Collapse Destroys Cars, Ruins Thanksgiving for Residents
    NBC10

    A building collapse left hundreds of bricks strewn atop cars and across a West Philadelphia sidewalk Thanksgiving Day.

    The building, located on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue in Cobbs Creek, fell during a day when the area was experiencing high winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph in some areas. Neighbors described the sound of the falling structure as an explosion.

    "As I was getting dressed, I heard a sound like a bomb and I was scared," nearby resident Veronica Brinkley said. 

    Brinkley, a Lyft driver, worries that her source of income will suffer because of the damage to her car. 

    "This will affect me tremendously," she said. "It's Thanksgiving. This is not how I wanted to spend my holidays."

    Other residents also said they had complained to Philadelphia officials about the property. The building was listed as “unsafe” by the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections at the time of collapse.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices