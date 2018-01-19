No Parking on Broad Street for Eagles NFC Championship Game

With the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Philadelphia Police have a plan to keep everyone safe. SEPTA will be offering specials to get people to ride to the game, rather than drive.

Trying to find a parking spot along Broad Street during the Eagles NFC Championship Game? Don’t, say Philadelphia Police.

There will be no parking along all of Broad Street – not just the median – from South Street to the Stadium Complex in South Philadelphia from 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday, police said Friday.

“No Parking Signs” will be posted.

The lack of cars will make it easier for police to patrol the area should people decide to take to Broad Street after the NFC Championship Game. It will also prevent the temptation to flip over vehicles. Police also could grease the polls on Broad Street to prevent people from climbing up, police said.

“Once the Eagles win our patrol bureau has a plan for the rest of the city,” Special Operations Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson said.

Officers will focus patrols on city hot spots where people gather after major sporting events in the city as well, Wilson said.