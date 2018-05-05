We're in for a cloudy and partly rainy Sunday. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has the forecast.

The wait is over! The 39th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run kicks off Sunday at 8 a.m.

Here's what you need to know about the largest 10-mile race in the country.

Race Details

Course - The warm-up area is located at the Central High School Athletic Field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue. The starting line is located at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue, and runners travel through the neighborhoods of Philadelphia along Broad Street to the finish line in the Navy Yard. The race utilizes a corralled, wave system to ensure a smooth start to the race. Entertainment, including music, cheerleading squads and drill teams, will be provided along the course.

Restrictions - All participants are required to run a sub-15 minute per mile pace, due to an agreement with the city and the police department, so that Broad Street can reopen in a timely manner. Runners not keeping this pace will be directed to the sidewalks. The following objects are not permitted on the course: bicycles, skateboards, baby joggers, animals aside from seeing eye dogs, wheeled conveyances and portable media players like iPods or mp3 players. No pets, alcoholic beverages, bags, backpacks or coolers are permitted in the Navy Yard.

Water Stations - Water, and in some cases Gatorade, are available to runners throughout the course. Gatorade is denoted by bright green cups. Bottles of water are available at the finish line.

Water stations are located at the following mile marks:

Start area

2.2 miles (Gatorade station)

4.2 miles

5.2 miles

6.3 miles (Gatorade station)

6.9 miles

7.8 miles (Gatorade station)

8.5 miles (Gatorade station)

9.1 miles

Finish line

Road Closures - Much of Broad Street will be closed between 4 a.m. and sometime around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. For a full breakdown of road closures, click Much of Broad Street will be closed between 4 a.m. and sometime around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. For a full breakdown of road closures, click here





Weather - There is the possibility of cloudy skies and some rain during the race, due to a cold front that came through Friday night, according to First Alert meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz. The weather during the race is expected to be in the 50s and 60s. Click There is the possibility of cloudy skies and some rain during the race, due to a cold front that came through Friday night, according to First Alert meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz. The weather during the race is expected to be in the 50s and 60s. Click here for the race day forecast.





Where/How to Watch

Spectators - Spectators are encouraged to come out to watch the race and encourage runners, and entertainment and refreshments are available throughout the course. There will also be fun activities for spectators of all ages at the Navy Yard.

Some of the best places to watch the race, according to the Blue Cross Broad Street Run website, are the following:

The start area near Broad and Fisher Street

North Broad Street along Temple University's campus or near the Philadelphia Daily News Building

City Hall -- West Side at Dilworth Plaza

Broad and Walnut Streets outside The Bellevue

South Broad Street along the Avenue of the Arts, at Carpenter (High School for the Creative and Performing Arts), at Jackson (South Philadelphia High School), at Bigler Street, or at Packer Avenue near Chickie's & Pete's

Broad and Pattison at the Sports Complex

The finish line in the Navy Yard, where limited bleacher seating will be available

How to Watch From Home - Can't make it out but still want to watch the race? Coverage on NBC10 starts at 7:30 a.m.





More information on the 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run is available at www.broadstreetrun.com.