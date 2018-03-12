New Indego Bike Share Pass Options and Price Adjustments Coming in April - NBC 10 Philadelphia
New Indego Bike Share Pass Options and Price Adjustments Coming in April

By Franki Rudnesky

Updated 2 hours ago

    Courtesy of Indego

    Changes are coming for Indego bike share users with new pass options, pricing and a lower minimum age requirement, the Philadelphia Mayor's Office announced Monday.

    Indego launched in Philly in 2015 and the program recently doubled the amount of self-service bikes available throughout the city. There are currently 126 stations housing 1,200 bikes.

    The latest features and changes, effective April 12, include:

    • The Day Pass kiosk option, replacing the $4 for 30 minutes Single Ride option, will allow users unlimited 30-minute rides for $10 a day. Rides exceeding 30 minutes will cost $4 for every 30 minutes.
    • Indego365 is the bike share's new annual pass. It will cost passholders $156 per year, which will save users up to $48 over 12 months. Indego365 ACCESS will cost $48 per year and will be available to Pennsylvania ACCESS cardholders only.
    • Price changes will include a $2 price increase for Indego30 monthly pass users, from $15 to $17 a month.
    • The minimum age for riders will be lowered from 16 years old to 14 years old.
    For more details, visit https://www.rideindego.com/blog/.


      

