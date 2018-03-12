Changes are coming for Indego bike share users with new pass options, pricing and a lower minimum age requirement, the Philadelphia Mayor's Office announced Monday.

Indego launched in Philly in 2015 and the program recently doubled the amount of self-service bikes available throughout the city. There are currently 126 stations housing 1,200 bikes.

The latest features and changes, effective April 12, include:

The Day Pass kiosk option , replacing the $4 for 30 minutes Single Ride option, will allow users unlimited 30-minute rides for $10 a day. Rides exceeding 30 minutes will cost $4 for every 30 minutes.

, replacing the $4 for 30 minutes Single Ride option, will allow users unlimited 30-minute rides for $10 a day. Rides exceeding 30 minutes will cost $4 for every 30 minutes. Indego365 is the bike share's new annual pass. It will cost passholders $156 per year, which will save users up to $48 over 12 months. Indego365 ACCESS will cost $48 per year and will be available to Pennsylvania ACCESS cardholders only.

is the bike share's new annual pass. It will cost passholders $156 per year, which will save users up to $48 over 12 months. will cost $48 per year and will be available to Pennsylvania ACCESS cardholders only. Price changes will include a $2 price increase for Indego30 monthly pass users, from $15 to $17 a month.

will include a $2 price increase for Indego30 monthly pass users, from $15 to $17 a month. The minimum age for riders will be lowered from 16 years old to 14 years old.



