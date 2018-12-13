Free Narcan Available Across Philadelphia Region

The Philadelphia area is joining counties across the state as Pennsylvania looks to stem the opioid crisis by providing people with free medication to counter overdoses.

The state’s health department will be distributing kits with free naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, across 80 different sites Thursday, including dozens in the greater Philadelphia region.

The initiative is part of “Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week,” which is intended to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration counted 5,456 drug-related overdose deaths in 2017, a rate that far exceeded the national average.

In addition, the DEA found that, “Heroin and fentanyl availability in Pennsylvania are ubiquitous and impacting more than 97 percent of counties.”

Thursday’s naloxone giveaway is free for anyone who wants the medication.

Distributions will be happening at the following Philadelphia area locations:

Berks County:

• Berks County State Health Center – 625 Cherry St., Room 401, Reading, PA 19602

Bucks County:

• Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission – 600 Louis Dr., Suite 102A, Warminster, PA 18974

• Southern Bucks Recovery Community Center – 1286 Veterans Hwy., Suite 6D, Bristol, PA 19007

• Quakertown Branch of the Bucks County Free Library – 401 W. Mill St., Quakertown, PA 18951

Chester County:

• Chester County Department of Health – 601 Westtown Rd., Suite 290, West Chester, PA 19382

Delaware County:

• Delaware County State Health Center – 151 W. Fifth St., Suite 1, Chester, PA 19013

Lehigh County:

• Lehigh County State Health Center – 3730 Lehigh St., Suite 206, Whitehall, PA 18052

• Allentown City Bureau of Health – Alliance Hall, 245 North 6th St., Allentown, PA 18102

Montgomery County:

• Montgomery County Office of Public Health – Norristown Center, 1430 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19404 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Montgomery County Office of Public Health – Pottstown Center, 346 King St., Pottstown, PA 19464 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Montgomery County Office of Public Health – Willow Grove Center, 102 York Rd., Suite 401, Willow Grove, PA 19090 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Philadelphia County:

• Holmesburg Library – 7801 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19136 from 11 am to 5:30 pm

• Lucien E. Blackwell West Library – 125 S. 52nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19139 from 11 am to 5:30 pm

• McPherson Square Library – 601 E. Indiana Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134 from 11 am to 5:30 pm

• South Philly Library – 1700 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19139 from 11 am to 5:30 pm