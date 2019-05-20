The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia says new dogs surrendered by their owners will not be accepted for two weeks beginning Saturday.

What to Know PSPCA is lending a hand to ACCT Philly after an outbreak of an upper respiratory infection in dogs.

ACCT is not adopting or taking in dogs for the next two weeks as they try to stop the spread of the potentially deadly infection.

The PSPCA has lowered its adoption fee to $19 to try and find dogs a "furver" home.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is stepping in to help Philadelphia's animal shelter following the outbreak of a deadly virus that shut down adoptions and intakes at the shelter.

Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia is trying to stop an upper respiratory infection virus that's killing dogs at their shelter along West Hunting Park Avenue in the Feltonville neighborhood.

ACCT is not adopting out dogs or taking in dogs for the next two weeks. Instead, animal control officers will be bringing strays to the PSPCA on East Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia. The PSPCA will be waiving owner surrender fees during this time, but they urge owners to old onto animals for the next two weeks if possible.

In an attempt to find healthy pets new homes, the PSPCA is offering dogs for adoption for just $19 dollars through Sunday.

“As a partner to ACCT Philly in the Philadelphia No Kill Coalition, we want to do everything within our ability to help as ACCT works through this difficult time,” PSPCA CEO Julie Klim said. “Given our close proximity, we felt the best way to do so was to divert as many dogs as we can, before they enter into their shelter, during this two-week period.”

ACCT first reported the infection in its kennels a week ago. The shelter later said that testing made it appear the infection didn’t appear to be unusual, but that an exact cause of the infection that’s causing “some cases of unusually severe pneumonia” hasn’t been determined.