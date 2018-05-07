Philadelphia International Airport was left high and dry Monday after a water main break in a parking lot cut water pressure to the airport.

Officials say there is no water pressure through the terminals at Philadelphia International Airport due to a large water main break.



The 24-inch water main broke in one of the airport’s economy lot Monday. While operations at the airport are still running, there is currently no water pressure throughout the airport's terminals.

Staff members are distributing hand sanitizers to all the bathrooms.



Crews with the Philadelphia Water Department arrived at the parking lot and are searching for the source of the leak.

Cooking operations at airport restaurants are currently suspended. Bottled beverages and packaged food are available at various concessions.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.



