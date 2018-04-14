Sixers Cool Off the Heat in Dominant Game 1 Win - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Sixers Cool Off the Heat in Dominant Game 1 Win

The Sixers outscored the Heat 74-43 in the second half.

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fans Excited for Sixers Playoff Game

    The Sixers begin their playoff push at home and the fans are pumped.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    The regular season is over, but the Sixers' winning ways aren't.

    Trailing by four at the half, the Sixers used a 34-18 third quarter to power them to a 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1. The Sixers outscored the Heat 74-43 in the second half.

    The hot shooting of JJ Redick (28 points), Marco Belinelli (25 points) and Ersan Ilyasova (17 points) helped ignite the Sixers' offense after halftime. Ben Simmons finished a rebound shy of a triple-double (17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds) in his first career playoff game.

    The series continues with Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m./NBCSP).

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices