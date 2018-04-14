Sixers Cool Off the Heat in Dominant Game 1 Win

The regular season is over, but the Sixers' winning ways aren't.
Trailing by four at the half, the Sixers used a 34-18 third quarter to power them to a 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1. The Sixers outscored the Heat 74-43 in the second half.
The hot shooting of JJ Redick (28 points), Marco Belinelli (25 points) and Ersan Ilyasova (17 points) helped ignite the Sixers' offense after halftime. Ben Simmons finished a rebound shy of a triple-double (17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds) in his first career playoff game.
The series continues with Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m./NBCSP).