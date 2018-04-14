Sixers Cool Off the Heat in Dominant Game 1 Win

The Sixers begin their playoff push at home and the fans are pumped.

The regular season is over, but the Sixers' winning ways aren't.

Trailing by four at the half, the Sixers used a 34-18 third quarter to power them to a 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1. The Sixers outscored the Heat 74-43 in the second half.

The hot shooting of JJ Redick (28 points), Marco Belinelli (25 points) and Ersan Ilyasova (17 points) helped ignite the Sixers' offense after halftime. Ben Simmons finished a rebound shy of a triple-double (17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds) in his first career playoff game.

The series continues with Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m./NBCSP).

