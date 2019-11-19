1 Dead, 5 Hurt in 4 Separate Philly Shootings Tuesday Night

One person is dead while at least five others are hurt following four separate shootings that all occurred within a 20-minute span in Philadelphia, Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred around 7:55 p.m. Three men, all 24 years of age, were on the 4400 block of North 17th Street when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

One man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. The second man was shot in the left arm while the third man was shot in the right hip. Both survivors were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Police told NBC10 they found over 22 shell casings at the scene and two gunmen may have been involved. A weapon has not been recovered however.

A second shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on the 5500 block of Regent Street in West Philadelphia. A 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest by an unidentified gunman. The victim was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred at 8:04 p.m. on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the head by an unidentified gunman. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Finally, a fourth shooting occurred on the 7100 block of Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood. A 20-year-old man was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle at the location when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot four times in the chest and taken to the Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and police have not yet revealed whether any of them are related.

The location for the triple shooting is located about nine miles away from the Regent Street shooting, five miles away from the Castor Avenue shooting and about four and a half miles away from the Crittenden Street shooting.

If you have information on any of the shootings, please call Philadelphia Police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

