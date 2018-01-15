The Phield House is a one-of-a-kind in downtown Philadelphia. The 25,000-square-foot facility that once housed a flea market and shipping facility allows athletes of all ages and abilities to hone their skills or just run off some steam on its basketball court and turf fields. Take a look inside.

A couple is making it their mission to bring an athlete's dream to Philadelphia, by building an indoor sports facility. Phield House was a vacant building that is now turned into a sports and recreational facility for people of all ages (an abilities) to train.