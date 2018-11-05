NJ Officers Babysit Pig, Feed It Snacks, After Escape

The Wanaque Police Department got a highly unusual call over the weekend.

A New Jersey police department got an unusual call over the weekend: a pig had been spotted roaming around a neighborhood block.

Wanaque Police Department Capt. Kenneth Fackina said officers hung out with the pig until its owner could come get it. It had been spotted roaming around on Pellington Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fackina said officers fed it a few snacks, which it seemed to enjoy, and then its owner came to get it and walk it home.

He said the call is "not something I can remember in my 29 years here."

"27,000 calls so far this year but none of the other 26,999 entailed any pig wrangling," Fackina wrote in an email to NBC New York.

It wasn't immediately clear if the pig was being kept as a pet.