Got a Pet? Get Free Vet Care This Weekend

People looking to make sure their pets are nice and healthy will be able to get free vet care in North Philadelphia this weekend.

Harley's Haven Dog Rescue, the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, and the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia are teaming up to offer no-cost services like spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea and tick treatment and food.

ACCT Philly will also be giving away identification tags and selling Philadelphia dog licenses, which can be used to ID lost pets. The goal is to spay or neuter up to 100 cats and dogs, and microchip up to 500 pets.

The services will be offered on a first-some first-serve basis Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center at 2551 N. 22nd Street.