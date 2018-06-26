The search for a hit and run driver who killed a five year old boy continues. We have new information about a car involved in the investigation.

Police spoke with a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

Police say they interviewed a person of interest Tuesday but no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

Police also confirmed that a car that they recovered Sunday was the same vehicle in the deadly hit-and-run. Police interviewed the owner of the car and released the owner pending further investigation, Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

There was visible damage on the car but further investigation would be needed to determine if it was caused by the crash.

Xavier Moy, 5, was hit along the 5000 block of Irving Street around 4 p.m. Friday, family members and police said.

Family members said the boy was playing in the street with others when a sedan rolled down the street and hit him.

Late Saturday, Philadelphia police released a photo of the suspected vehicle.

On Sunday, police released more information about and clearer photos of the suspected vehicle, a blue, four-door 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania plates.

Initial reports had described the car that struck Xavier Moy as green.

The driver left the scene after the crash. There was no definitive description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to please or call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

On Saturday, Xavier's family begged any witnesses to come forward.

"It could be anybody, you could be me sitting here," said Logan White, Xavier's father. "It's always somebody else 'til it happens to you."

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

