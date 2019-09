At least one person was killed and a police officer was hurt during a fire in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The fire started at an apartment complex on 5020 Griscom Street shortly before 10 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

One person died in the fire. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

A police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation.

This story is developing.