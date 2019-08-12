Perseid Meteor Shower: The Best Time to Watch It in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Perseid Meteor Shower: The Best Time to Watch It in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Skywatchers will be looking up at the Perseid meteor shower, but when will it be best viewing?

By NBC10 Staff

Published Aug 12, 2019 at 1:47 PM | Updated at 7:44 PM EDT on Aug 12, 2019

    It’s historically one of the best meteor showers of the year, but this year’s Perseids faces some pressure from the moon and the clouds.

    A Meteor Show in the Sky

    The Perseid meteor shower peaks Monday night through Tuesday. The annual August show typically offers up 50 to 100 meteors per hour, but this year the number will likely be far lower because the moon is nearly full. That extra light makes it hard to see what many people call “shooting stars” associated with the meteor shower.

    Even with the moon, it’s still possible to see the meteors zipping across the sky in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

    When Is It Best to View the Perseid Meteor Shower?

    While you can spot a few any time after sunset, viewing Monday night will be best before midnight, when high clouds will start to cross the region, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei said.

    Tuesday night’s viewing will be poor, as we’ll see downpours and plenty of clouds blocking the view.

    As always, your best chance to see the show is by sitting in a dark spot away from city and street lights.

    "Don’t forget, visibility always improves when you’re away from concentrated areas of city lights," Krystal said.

      

