Two people were found shot to death inside of a vehicle in Philadelphia Kensington neighborhood early Monday morning. Police first responded to a woman shot in the arm. The woman was initially not forthcoming with information but later led them to the running Acura where two people were found dead, police say.

A woman shot in the arm eventually led Philadelphia police to make a grisly discovery inside a running vehicle in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

“We were looking for a crime scene but we found two additional victims who turned out to be dead,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

It all started just before 3 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a call on East Tioga Street about the woman shot in the arm, investigators said.

Detectives found the 32-year-old woman, who investigators are now calling a person of interest, shot once in the arm, Small said. When investigators asked her where she was shot she gave them conflicting stories.

The woman eventually told police to go to F and Ontario streets, which is a few blocks away, where officers found an Acura, the engine still on, parked in the middle of the street, Small said.

Inside the vehicle were two unresponsive shooting victims.

“They found a male in the back hatchback area, laying down, and they found a female in the driver’s seat,” Small said.

The woman in the driver’s seat was shot in the head while the man was shot in the torso, small said. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene and weren’t initially identified.

The deadly shots likely came from inside the car but the shooting remained under investigation, police said. Police also found drugs and a syringe inside the vehicle.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots then saw someone take off from the area.

No word yet on a motive or suspects. Police hope surveillance video could help them track down the killer.