Penrose Diner Ending 24-Hour Service

A South Philly staple is changing with the times. Penrose Diner announced it is ending its 24-hour service due to staffing issues during the overnight shifts. The eatery says it will continue to operate seven days a week, but its final overnight operation will be Sunday, Dec. 30.

For more than 50 years, the diner at 2016 Penrose Ave. has been serving up meals at all times of the day, but a struggle to fill in the overnight shifts means the restaurant will no longer to be able to accommodate the pre-dawn stragglers.

"Staffing the overnight shifts has become increasingly difficult, and we are finding ourselves in a position where we can no longer provide the level of food or service at that time of night that you deserve," staff and management said in a Facebook post.

Workers say the shorter hours will allow them to provide an even higher standard of service.

The diner will still operate seven days a week, but will do so from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The new schedule takes effect Tuesday, Jan. 1.