2 Men Charged After Body Found in Pennypack Park

Two men were arrested after a badly decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park.

Eric Koltz is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of a crime, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice. Harley Mason is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue for a report of a possible dead body at Pennypack Park.



After searching with a K9 cadaver dog, police found the decomposed body of an unidentified man at the park off of Welsh Road and Roland Avenue around 9:10 p.m.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity or a cause of death. They also have not yet released the mugshots of Koltz and Mason.