2 Men Charged After Body Found in Pennypack Park

Eric Koltz is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of a crime, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice. Harley Mason is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse.

By David Chang

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Two men were arrested after a badly decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park.

    Eric Koltz is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of a crime, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice. Harley Mason is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse.

    On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue for a report of a possible dead body at Pennypack Park.

    After searching with a K9 cadaver dog, police found the decomposed body of an unidentified man at the park off of Welsh Road and Roland Avenue around 9:10 p.m.

    Police have not yet released the man’s identity or a cause of death. They also have not yet released the mugshots of Koltz and Mason.

      

