A badly decomposed body was found inside Northeast Philadelphia’s Pennypack Park Wednesday night.

Officers were called to an event stage in the woods of the park near Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a possible body, police said.

A K-9 cadaver dog then led police to the unidentified man’s body near the Welsh Road and Roland Avenue entrance around 9:10 p.m. It was unclear how long the body was in the park.

Homicide Unit detectives investigated the death. The medical examiner’s office would determine a cause of death, police said.