Traffic troubles will begin for drivers in Philadelphia Monday. The Frankford Avenue Bridge, the oldest bridge in use in the United States, will close for the next five months for construction.

From Monday through the end of August, workers will rehabilitate the stone arch U.S. 13 (Frankford Avenue) Bridge over Pennypack Creek by removing and rebuilding the wall. The project will also include installing new protection measures where needed.

The bridge will be closed and detoured between Solly Avenue and Ashburner Street. During the five-month closure, motorists on Frankford Avenue will be detoured over Rhawn Street, Torresdale Avenue and Linden Avenue. The detour routes will be posted for pedestrians at Pennypack Creek.

The Frankford Avenue Bridge, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1697 and reconstructed in 1893. It’s a three-span stone masonry and concrete closed spandrel arch structure. The bridge is 73-feet long, 50-feet wide and carries about 14,745 vehicles a day, including SEPTA’s Route 66 trolley.

