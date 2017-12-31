Pennsylvania's Weird NYE Drops: Peeps, Beer, a Beaver

While New York drops their ball in Time Square, neighborhoods in our area will ring in the new year a little differently, with a glowing Peep, a light-up mushroom and even a giant Hershey Kiss. (Published 4 hours ago)

Sure, the Times Square ball that drops in New York City on New Year's Eve is famous and expensive, covered in Waterford crystal triangles and more than 32,000 LED lights.

But only in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania can you watch a 400-pound glowing Peep slide down a pole.

The annual Peepfest celebrates Peeps, which are made by Bethlehem-based Just Born, Inc. They call it a Chick Drop -- the sculpture is shaped like the most famous Peep -- and it happens earlier than most New Year's Eve celebrations: at 5:15 p.m.

There are lots of unusual New Year's Eve drops in Pennsylvania. In fact, the state is kinda famous for having lots of community-based drops of weird stuff.

In Kennett Square, thousands of people gather each year for the annual mushroom drop, which celebrates the mushroom-growing industry in the area.

The mushroom replica weighs in at 700 pounds and drops at midnight.

In Lebanon, Pennsylvania, a wreath with Lebanon bologna in the middle of it will drop at midnight. In Pottsvile, they raise a replica bottle of Yuengling.

"You don't want to drop a bottle," Pottsville City Administrator Tom Palamar told a local news station.

In Dillsburg, Pennsylvania they usually drop a pickle. (Get it?) But this year, the event was called off due to the bitter cold.

In Richland, Pennsylvania they drop a giant cigar. In commonsensical Myerstown, Pennsylvania they drop a Bayer asprin, in honor of the local Bayer HealthCare plant.

And in Beavertown, yes, they drop a life-sized beaver replica nicknamed "Bucky."

Meanwhile, in Hershey, a 300-pound Hershey's Kiss is raised three stories to celebrate the New Year. With the wrapper at the top, that kiss is 7 feet high.