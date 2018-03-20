Pennsylvania's GOP House Leader Opts Against Congress Run, Blames Re-Districting - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pennsylvania's GOP House Leader Opts Against Congress Run, Blames Re-Districting

He's also not happy with the state of the discourse in American politics.

By Associated Press

Published 29 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Marc Levy
    Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signing legislation, June 12, 2017 in Harrisburg. Looking on are Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, left, and House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana.

    The majority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is quitting elective politics, blaming his aborted candidacy for the U.S. House on a new map that put him in the same district as an incumbent congressman from the same party.

    Republican state Rep. Dave Reed of Indiana County said Tuesday he made the decision because he doesn't want to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.

    Reed's in his eighth term and isn't seeking re-election to the state House.

    He said he doesn't have plans for a new job but has eight months to figure that out.

    Reed says the state of American politics is "more divisive and more negative" than he'd like.

    As House Republican leader, he's head of a caucus that controls the chamber, 121 to 82.

      

