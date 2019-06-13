A Pennsylvania woman is accused of causing an injury to a baby girl that led to her death eight years later.

Delilah Reader, 35, of Kunkletown, Monroe County, is charged with murder in the third degree.

Investigators said Reader was the sole caregiver of 10-month-old Angelina Thomas. She allegedly caused the child to suffer a traumatic brain injury back on Dec. 6, 2007.

The injury caused developmental delays, cognitive and learning impairments, physical disabilities, and a seizure disorder which led to the girl’s death in 2015, officials said.

After an investigation by a Lehigh County detective and a Grand Jury, Reader was taken into custody Thursday without incident and later arraigned.

Officials have not yet revealed how Reader allegedly injured the child.