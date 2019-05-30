A tornado touched down as severe storms moved through Bucks and Lehigh counties Wednesday afternoon.
An EF0 storm packing winds of 85 mph or less hit on the border between the two counties around 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said Thursday.
Hail and storm damage were reported in both counties. Downed trees and wires caused thousands of power outages.
It's the fourth tornado to be confirmed in Pennsylvania since Tuesday. At least three tornadoes touched down during strong storms that raked the entire state Tuesday.
The Tuesday twisters were even stronger: An EF2 tornado struck Caernavon Township in Berks County, with winds between 111 and 135 miles per hour.
SkyForce10 captured images of storm damage around Morgantown including roofs ripped off and cars moved onto lawns.
Another tornado was confirmed in Sussex County, New Jersey, as part of the same storm system Tuesday. That disturbance reached EF1, with winds between 86 and 111 miles per hour.
Two other tornadoes were confirmed in parts of western Pennsylvania.
This story is developing and will be updated.