DEVELOPING: 
Truck Wreck Closes Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension, 5 Hurt

By Dan Stamm

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    4-Truck Crash Closes Northeast Extension

    A crash involving four trucks forced motorists off the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday leading to hours of traffic headaches.

    The two big rigs and two box trucks collided in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension near milepost 40.8 in Milford Township Bucks County around 10:20 a.m.

    Five people suffered injuries. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

    Police blocked the northbound turnpike at the Lansdale Interchange (Exit 31), forcing traffic onto other roads. They warned of big delays into the afternoon.

    Drivers had to take Route 63 east to Route 202 north to Route 309 north to Route 663 south to get back on the extension at the Quakertown Interchange (Exit 44), Pennsylvania State Police said.

    The roadway finally reopened around 1:45 p.m.

