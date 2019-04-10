NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia reports on a deadly crash along the Northeast Extension of Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-476) where the wrecked car wound up on an embankment. Lanes are intermittently being blocked.

What to Know A 22-year-old man is dead is a crash along the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.

It was unclear exactly how the BMW wound up high up an embankment off the roadway.

Expect traffic trouble in the area during the Wednesday morning commute.

A deadly crash where the car wound up flipped off the side of the road blocked a northbound lane of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 476) in Bucks County Wednesday morning.

The white BMW sedan could be seen on its side up a steep embankment along I-476 near milepost 39 in West Rockhill Township between the Lansdale (Exit 31) and Quakertown (Exit 44) interchanges around daybreak.

Pennsylvania State Police said they didn’t know how the 22-year-old driver wound up crashing his car high up on the embankment around 4:30 a.m. There did appear to be tire tracks coming from the highway, however.

Expect traffic trouble. Crews blocked one lane and intermittently blocked all northbound lanes as they worked to clear the scene.

Route 309 can be used as an alternate route. Go to the NBC10 First Alert Traffic page powered by Waze for other routes.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday.