After the change in Pennsylvania's congressional districts, some voters may be voting in a different district than the last election Tuesday. But, it shouldn't change your polling place.

Three of the 11 candidates on the ballot in Pennsylvania's Fifth Congressional District had not even been born the last time there were this many people running for office in a state mid-term election.

The 84 candidates running in primaries for the commonwealth's 18 districts make it the most crowded since 1984.

Back then, Pennsylvania had seven more seats in Congress.

At 8 p.m., the polls closed statewide and the vote counting began.

Pennsylvania Primary Preview

Monday marked a final push to get voters to the polls in Pennsylvania. The Primary Election is Tuesday and there is a lot on the line. We take a look at the candidates. (Published Monday, May 14, 2018)

Check NBC10.com's Live Election Results page here for continuous updates to all of Pennsylvania's races throughout the night.



Other contested races include the Republican nomination for governor, both parties' primaries for lieutenant governor and the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. The winners in the gubernatorial and Senate primaries will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in the the November general election.

All 203 state House seats and 25 of the 50 Senate seats are up for election this year, and Democrats have prepared intense campaigns to try overturning Republicans' strong majorities in both chambers.

The primary was a culmination of the dizzying effects to a complete overhaul of the state's congressional district map. The state Supreme Court ruled the old map was gerrymandered, threw it out, then drew their own.

The primary will determine the Republican and Democratic candidates in each of the redrawn districts. The lead-up to the May 5 election left many incumbents dropping out, switching races or defending against challenges from within their own party.

The #MeToo movement and disgust with President Donald Trump contributed to a historic number of women jumping into the political arena.

New Congressional Districts Front & Center on Primary Day in Pa.

Tuesday is the first time new congressional districts are in effect for the Pennsylvania primary elections. Voters will be choosing Republican candidates for governor and senator as well. (Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018)

Twenty-three women ran in 13 of the 18 districts, according to the Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics.

The Pennsylvania midterm elections are among the most closely watched in the nation. Some political observers believe Democrats could overtake Republicans in number of seats held. Republicans currently hold 13 of the 18 seats. There is even some speculation the seats could swing 180 degrees with the new map. Optimism in Pennsylvania is part of hope from Democrats across the country looking to wrestle back control of the U.S. House.

Looking ahead to the November election? Here's some information:

How do I vote?

It’s not too late to register for the November general election. The first day to apply for absentee ballot for the general election is Sept. 17. The last day to register to vote in person in the general election is Oct. 9. Meanwhile, the last day to apply for absentee ballot for general election is Oct. 30.

To find your voting precinct, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State website and enter your address.

PA Primary One Week Away

The Pennsylvania primary is one week away and candidates are on the final stretch of the campaign trail. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

How do I register to vote?

Save time and money by registering online for the November general election. You don’t need a stamp or gas to do so. Just log on and click here to register. If you’re not sure whether or not you already registered, click here to check your status.

If I am registered as an independent, was I able to vote in both the May 15 primary?

No. Tuesday's primary was closed, which means you can only vote in the primary for your declared party. If you are a registered Independent, then you must wait until the general election in November. Otherwise, Republicans must vote in the GOP primary and Democrats must do the same for their party.

Why did so many people run?

Thank the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for the chaotic cluster that became the midterm elections. In February, just one month before the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to run, the state’s highest court threw out the old congressional map and replaced it with a new one. The remedial map dramatically changed the shape and size of congressional districts, and forced many candidates to rethink their campaigns. Some decided to run in a completely district. Other simply dropped out. And many more saw wide open seats in districts that never existed before.

To understand the whole saga, read our explainer here.

Do I need any identification to vote?

If you have voted at your polling location before, you do not need to bring ID to vote. Only voters who are voting for the first time in their election district need to show ID. Acceptable IDs for first-time voters:

Driver’s license

U.S. passport

Military, student, or employee ID

Voter registration card

Firearm permit

Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check

Any ID issued by the commonwealth or federal government

Note: An ID without your photo must have your address on it.

My vote doesn’t count. What’s the point?

Oh yes it does! Remember the special election in western Pennsylvania in March?

If you don’t, it was close. Very, very close. So close, in fact, that Republican candidate Rick Saccone waited several days to concede to Democrat Conor Lamb.

Lamb, 33, claimed the seat by just 750 votes in a Republican-held district that President Donald Trump won by almost 20 percentage points just 16 months ago.

That special election was largely seen as a bellwether for the November midterms. Democrats are convinced voters unhappy with the Trump administration will come out in droves, while Republicans say the president is polling better and better as the months go by. Usually, the truth is somewhere in the middle, which means the 2018 midterms will likely be just as close as that special election. And with 18 seats up for grabs in the state, the power dynamic in Washington, D.C., could very well depend on who you chose.