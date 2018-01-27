How much more booze do Pennsylvania liquor stores sell with the Eagles in the Super Bowl? (Published 5 hours ago)

With the Eagles in the Super Bowl, people will be rushing to the liquor store to ensure they have the spirits to potentially watch the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy.

But, do you know exactly how much more booze will be sold?

In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Pennsylvania’s state-controlled liquor stores normally see an increase in sales of 8 to 15 percent, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board told NBC10.

The PLCB makes sure each of its Wine & Spirits stores has six weeks’ worth of product on hand and liquor and wine to last another six weeks at the ready at its southeastern Pennsylvania distribution center, PLCB press secretary Shawn Kelly told NBC10.

Those stats are for the past six super bowls, but what happens when a Pennsylvania team is playing on Super Bowl Sunday?

The PLCB pulled sales information from the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV in Feb. 2011 when the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers. For the week leading up to the game, the state’s liquor stores reported a 16.7 percent increase in sales.

It still isn’t clear if Eagles fans will down the booze like Steelers fans did seven years ago, but the trend is pointing toward big sales.

Here are liquor sales during the Eagles' current playoff run:

Philadelphia – Up about 14 percent

Delaware and Montgomery counties – Up about 8 percent

Bucks and Chester counties – Up slightly

In the western part of the state where the Steelers lost in the divisional round it's a different story as liquor sales have dipped 7 to 14 percent, the PLCB said.

What happens if a big run on liquor happens ahead of the Eagles game on Feb. 4?

"Store managers have the discretion to bring in more stock if they think it will be necessary," Kelly said.

The most popular Super Bowl week buys are Jack’s Daniel’s Whiskey, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Rum and Cavit Pinot Grigio, amounting for millions of dollars in sales.

Top 5 Spirits, Super Bowl Weekend, Friday to Sunday, 2012 to 2017 Product Units Sold Dollar Sales Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Old Number 7, 750 mL 34,215 $797,512 Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, 1.75 L 25,734 $792,765 Bacardi Superior Rum PET, 1.75 L 33,986 $678,486 Hennessy Cognac VS, 750 mL 20,055 $652,895 Tito's Vodka, 1.75 L 19,681 $620,074

Top 5 Wines, Super Bowl Weekend, Friday to Sunday, 2012 to 2017 Product Units Sold Dollar Sales Cavit Pinot Grigio, 1.5 L 18,344 $271,747 Elmo Pio Moscato, 1.5 L 14,051 $222,813 Franzia Sunset Blush, 5 L 17,944 $261,561 Kendall Jackson VR Chardonnay, 750 mL 19,834 $287,606 Sutter Home White Zinfandel, 1.5 L 19,615 $220,155

Looking to get in the spirit?

The PLCB is promoting two green cocktails this week for birds fans, each featuring products from Philadelphia’s own spirits maker Jacquin’s: the “Eye of the Eagle” with clear whiskey and crème de menthe and the “Eagles Nest” with crème de cacao and crème de menthe. Fans will be able to vote for their favorites at @PaWineSpirits on social media.