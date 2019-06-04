What to Know A Pennsylvania woman died at a Dominican Republic hotel where a Maryland couple was found dead five days later.

A Pennsylvania woman died inside her Dominican Republic hotel room just days before a Maryland couple was found dead at the same resort, U.S. officials confirmed.

On May 25, Miranda Schaup-Werner, a 41-year-old psychotherapist from Lehigh County, arrived at the all-inclusive Grand Bahia Principe hotel in La Romana, Dominican Republic, with her husband to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

While inside their room, Schaup-Werner had a drink from the mini-bar when she was suddenly struck with "acute physical distress," according to a family spokesperson. She then collapsed to the floor.

Schaup-Werner's husband, a doctor, performed CPR as he waited for medics to arrive. She was later pronounced dead.

A family spokesperson said Schaup-Werner died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. While the U.S. Department of State confirmed Schaup-Werner's death with NBC News, they did not identify an exact cause.

The family spokesperson said a toxicology report was never completed and Schaup-Werner's glass and drink were never tested. The spokesperson also said Schaup-Werner was healthy.

Five days later, Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 50, an engaged couple from Maryland, were found dead in their room at the same resort.

Investigators said Holmes and Day also died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. The Department of State said in a statement they were "not aware" of any connection between the death of Schaup-Werner and the deaths of Day and Holmes.

Day and Holmes had been staying at the vacation spot since May 25 and were scheduled to fly back home May 30.

The bodies showed “no signs of violence,” according to reports from the Dominican Republic.

Police said investigators are looking at the possibility carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame for Holmes' and Day's deaths. Police did not confirm whether the couple's room had a carbon monoxide detector.

Speaking by phone, Sonya Jackson, Day’s sister, said the family is having a hard time believing respiratory issues caused the couple's deaths.

NBC News and NBC4 contributed to this report.