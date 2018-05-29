Woman Found Shot in Head in Pennsauken Township Home

A woman was found shot in the head inside a Pennsauken Township, New Jersey home Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on the 2200 block of Gross Avenue around 12:50 p.m. after the victim’s boyfriend reported finding her on the floor inside the home. When they arrived they found her unresponsive. Police say a bullet had struck her above her left eyebrow and exited through her head.

The woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she is currently on life support. Police did not find a weapon at the scene and it doesn’t appear that there was any forced entry. Investigators are questioning the woman’s boyfriend.